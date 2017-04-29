Brokerages Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) traded up 0.61% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 16,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company’s market cap is $59.65 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol.

