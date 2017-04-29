Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.31. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Rafferty Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $85.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded down 1.07% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,144 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $74.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $1,018,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James V. Panzarino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,591.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 64.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,427,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,154,000 after buying an additional 520,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 82,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

