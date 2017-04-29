Brokerages Expect Depomed Inc (DEPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) will post $101.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Depomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98 million and the highest is $106 million. Depomed posted sales of $104.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year sales of $101.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.23 million to $490.4 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $519.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $487.56 million to $559.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Depomed.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEPO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Depomed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Depomed and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Vetr cut Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.44 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) traded down 1.32% on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 680,036 shares. The stock’s market cap is $744.57 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. Depomed has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $27.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Depomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Depomed during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Depomed during the third quarter valued at $248,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Depomed by 65.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Depomed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Depomed Company Profile

Depomed, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on pain and other central nervous system (CNS) conditions. Its products include NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablets), NUCYNTA IR (NUCYNTA) (tapentadol), Gralise (gabapentin), CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) and Lazanda (fentanyl).

