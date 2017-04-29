Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark Holding Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.4 billion and the lowest is $3.36 billion. Core-Mark Holding Company reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.5 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.18 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core-Mark Holding Company.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Core-Mark Holding Company had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm earned $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Core-Mark Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark Holding Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark Holding Company from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Core-Mark Holding Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark Holding Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) opened at 35.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. Core-Mark Holding Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Core-Mark Holding Company by 64.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Core-Mark Holding Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Core-Mark Holding Company during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark Holding Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Core-Mark Holding Company during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers.

