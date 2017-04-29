Brokerages Expect Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:CXP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s earnings. Columbia Property Trust reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Property Trust.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.52 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday. CIBC raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) traded up 0.09% during trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 831,674 shares. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns and operates commercial real estate properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns from a combination of steadily growing cash flows and appreciation in its net asset values, through the acquisition and ownership of office buildings located principally in high-barrier-to-entry markets.
