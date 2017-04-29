Brokerages Expect Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.72. Chemical Financial posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemical Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemical Financial.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.51 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Hilliard Lyons raised Chemical Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 price objective on Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, Director James R. Fitterling acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $72,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,247.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $244,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,468 shares of company stock worth $3,134,972. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHFC. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Chemical Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chemical Financial by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chemical Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Chemical Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) traded down 1.08% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. 513,331 shares of the company traded hands. Chemical Financial has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

