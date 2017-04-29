BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.56 Million

Analysts expect BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) to announce sales of $95.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BofI Holding’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.5 million. BofI Holding posted sales of $86.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BofI Holding will report full year sales of $95.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.48 million to $385.8 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $443.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $440.4 million to $446.6 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BofI Holding.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm earned $111.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. BofI Holding had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 29.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BofI Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BofI Holding in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of BofI Holding in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) traded down 3.51% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,558 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. BofI Holding has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $32.57.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $106,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOFI. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in BofI Holding by 3.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,391,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,349,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in BofI Holding by 8.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,354,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,391,000 after buying an additional 101,528 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in BofI Holding by 233.3% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in BofI Holding by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 329,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BofI Holding by 88.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 78,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 36,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-expect-bofi-holding-inc-bofi-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-109-89-million-updated.html.

BofI Holding Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BofI Holding (BOFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Holding Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI Holding Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.