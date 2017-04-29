Brokerages Expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander Brasil SA’s earnings. Banco Santander Brasil SA also reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil SA will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Santander Brasil SA.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Santander raised Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc raised Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) traded down 3.08% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 5,807,607 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA by 690.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 1,376,466 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA by 2,178.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 307,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 293,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

About Banco Santander Brasil SA

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (Santander Brasil) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the financial and non-financial group. The Bank operates as a multiple bank. The Bank operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Banking segment encompasses the entire commercial banking business (except for the Corporate Banking business managed globally using the Global Relationship Model).

