Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene Holding’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Athene Holding will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Athene Holding.

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The firm earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Athene Holding in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Athene Holding in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Athene Holding in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Athene Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) traded down 0.82% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,387 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. Athene Holding has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 12,532,624 shares of Athene Holding stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $607,832,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $13,284,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Athene Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $15,496,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $68,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $81,573,000. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athene Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Retirement Services, Corporate and Other. Retirement Services segment consists of the United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders.

