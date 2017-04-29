Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.31 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BWS Financial started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 42,212 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $593,078.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George V. Bayly sold 30,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $401,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,669 shares in the company, valued at $678,457.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $1,089,086. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in ACCO Brands by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 615,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 286,867 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 582,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.52.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and manufacturing of branded business, academic and selected consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands International and Computer Products Group. The Company’s brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra and Wilson Jones.

