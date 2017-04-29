Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report sales of $716.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $703.2 million to $723.51 million. Acadia Healthcare Company posted sales of $756.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company will report full year sales of $716.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare Company.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm earned $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Acadia Healthcare Company had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 914 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $39,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) opened at 43.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. Acadia Healthcare Company has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $63.68.

Acadia Healthcare Company Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

