Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

WNEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) traded down 0.94% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 100,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $309.70 million, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Guida R. Sajdak sold 36,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $353,928.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,677.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cidalia Inacio sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $77,253.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,150.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,080. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $440,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-anticipate-western-new-england-bancorp-inc-wneb-to-post-0-13-earnings-per-share.html.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.