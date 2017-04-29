Brokerages Anticipate West Corp (WSTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that West Corp (NASDAQ:WSTC) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for West Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. West Corp posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 1st.
On average, analysts expect that West Corp will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow West Corp.
West Corp (NASDAQ:WSTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company earned $567.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.07 million. West Corp had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of West Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st.
Shares of West Corp (NASDAQ:WSTC) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.32. 195,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.66. West Corp has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $25.85.
In other West Corp news, insider Rodney J. Kempkes sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $67,470.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,577.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $201,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Corp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of West Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Corp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Corp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
West Corp Company Profile
West Corporation is a provider of communication and network infrastructure services. The Company helps its clients communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a portfolio of solutions that include unified communications services, safety services, and interactive services, such as automated notifications, specialized agent services and telecom services.
