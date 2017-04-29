Brokerages Anticipate Versartis Inc (VSAR) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Versartis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Versartis posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Versartis will report full-year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($2.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Versartis.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Versartis in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Versartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Versartis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Versartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In other Versartis news, insider Jay Shepard sold 17,270 shares of Versartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $233,490.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,184.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Hislop sold 35,000 shares of Versartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 811,268 shares of company stock worth $10,439,142 and sold 798,768 shares worth $14,623,471. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Versartis by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 36,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Versartis by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Versartis by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Versartis by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Versartis by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) traded up 1.47% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.75. 152,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Versartis has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock’s market cap is $727.20 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone, somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s first indication for somavaratan is pediatric GHD.

