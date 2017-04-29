Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Teleflex reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The business earned $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.64 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) traded down 0.53% on Monday, reaching $195.18. 205,263 shares of the company were exchanged. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $136.53 and a 12-month high of $198.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.87 and its 200 day moving average is $169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,856,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $816,152,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $445,520,000 after buying an additional 740,932 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,440,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,340,000 after buying an additional 494,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,718,000 after buying an additional 172,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,297,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,125,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

