Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce $21.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.71 million and the highest is $23.4 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $22.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $21.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.58 million to $113.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $128.45 million to $153.3 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 220.14% and a negative net margin of 95.57%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) traded down 9.2667% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.9527. 1,502,105 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $29.85 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $11.09.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,007,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,923.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 60,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 69,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4).

