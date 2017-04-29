Brokerages Anticipate Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) to report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Simon Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.4 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simon Property Group.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,400 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $280,251,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $261,732,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,473,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,606,000 after buying an additional 839,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $110,245,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,264,000 after buying an additional 495,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) opened at 165.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day moving average is $180.00. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 119.25%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

