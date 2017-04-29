Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.1 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $6 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $25.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.6 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $26.01 billion to $27.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.73. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company earned $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.80 to $185.08 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vetr cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.21.
In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $29,276.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.58, for a total transaction of $57,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,655,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906 shares of company stock valued at $214,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after buying an additional 2,307,519 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,057,262,000 after buying an additional 533,364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $68,502,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,294,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) opened at 245.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.56 and a 200-day moving average of $236.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.69. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $205.83 and a 52-week high of $253.80.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.
