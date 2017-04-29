Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. Molson Coors Brewing posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $140.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,806 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $177,222.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,188.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) traded down 1.05% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. 855,934 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $112.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-anticipate-molson-coors-brewing-co-tap-to-announce-1-31-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.