Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm earned $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,176.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $48,917.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,461 shares of company stock worth $8,198,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-anticipate-macom-technology-solutions-holdings-inc-mtsi-will-post-earnings-of-0-46-per-share-updated.html.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) traded down 0.20% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. 504,547 shares of the stock traded hands. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.