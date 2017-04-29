Brokerages Anticipate Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lonestar Resources US.

LONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 price objective on Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen and Company reduced their price objective on Lonestar Resources US from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) traded up 2.99% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. 20,178 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $105.41 million.

In other news, Director John H. Pinkerton acquired 20,000 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $568,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,604,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-anticipate-lonestar-resources-us-inc-lone-will-post-earnings-of-0-19-per-share.html.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is involved in the exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in approximately 38,191 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale, Bakken and Three Forks plays.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.