Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.58. 1,092,843 shares of the company were exchanged. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.34 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is -98.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,878,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,184,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,438,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,009,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

