Analysts Anticipate HSN, Inc. (HSNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.48 Million

Brokerages predict that HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) will report sales of $801.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HSN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $793.5 million and the highest is $809.46 million. HSN reported sales of $816.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSN will report full-year sales of $801.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.6 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HSN.

HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. HSN had a return on equity of 100.35% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HSN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HSN in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price target on HSN and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on HSN in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in HSN by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in HSN by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 6,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSN during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in HSN during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HSN by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) opened at 36.90 on Friday. HSN has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brokerages-anticipate-hsn-inc-hsni-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-801-48-million-updated.html.

About HSN

HSN, Inc is an interactive multi-channel retailer. The Company markets and sells a range of third party and merchandise directly to consumers through various platforms, including television home shopping programing broadcast on the HSN television networks and other direct-response television marketing; catalogs, consisting of the Cornerstone portfolio of print catalogs, which includes, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road and Improvements; Websites, which consist primarily of HSN.com, joymangano.com and the five branded Websites operated by Cornerstone; mobile devices; retail and outlet stores, and wholesale distribution of certain products to other retailers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSN (HSNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSN Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSN Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.