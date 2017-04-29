Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will report sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.2 billion. Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $7.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.55 billion to $32.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $31.13 billion to $34.7 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Vetr upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.71 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.54.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) opened at 223.80 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $255.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.24 and its 200-day moving average is $224.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

In related news, EVP Alan M. Cohen sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.16, for a total transaction of $1,400,645.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,296,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Pablo J. Salame sold 16,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $3,887,475.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,099,685.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

