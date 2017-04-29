Brokerages Anticipate Fortis Inc. (FTS) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortis’ earnings. Fortis posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortis will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortis.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Fortis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,756,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. 160,315 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. Fortis has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3058 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.40%.

