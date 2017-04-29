Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) to report $434.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Paper Corp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.3 million and the lowest is $429 million. Clearwater Paper Corp posted sales of $436.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will report full year sales of $434.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearwater Paper Corp.

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. The firm earned $437.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. Clearwater Paper Corp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Clearwater Paper Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Vetr raised shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) traded down 2.02% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 142,471 shares of the company were exchanged. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp by 57.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper Corp

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH) tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products segment, and Pulp and Paperboard segment. The Company’s Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, as well as AFH products.

