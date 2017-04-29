Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report $157.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.71 million and the highest is $159.7 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $150.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $157.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.85 million to $658.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $680.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $667.58 million to $694.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm earned $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 27.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Michael J. Chun sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $102,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,593.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $1,989,138.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,662 shares of company stock worth $4,368,454 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 28,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) traded down 1.93% during trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 183,964 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $90.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

