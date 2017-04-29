Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Receives $231.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.32.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.55 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $222.50 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $114,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry Samueli sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $2,091,542.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,294,108 shares of company stock worth $276,437,133. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 83,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,829,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,744,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded down 1.02% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,994 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average is $194.04. Broadcom has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $227.75. The company’s market cap is $88.62 billion.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.61. Broadcom had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post $14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently -100.49%.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

