Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Receives $27.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) traded down 1.89% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 3,158,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.05 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, EVP Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,034.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10,789.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $1,767,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 142.8% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 711,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 418,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

