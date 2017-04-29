Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Stock Price

Headlines about Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brixmor Property Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) opened at 19.75 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $324 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/brixmor-property-group-brx-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-35-updated.html.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,034.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.