Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – Leerink Swann dropped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst S. Fernandez now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Reduced by Analyst” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-70-per-share-leerink-swann-forecasts-updated.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.05. 8,248,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $77.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm earned $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 31.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 92,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $5,268,933.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $681,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,203 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.