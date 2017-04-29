Brink's Company (BCO) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) have been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brink's Company earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 53 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) traded down 0.49% on Friday, hitting $61.40. 492,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. Brink's Company has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Brink's Company had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $788.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brink's Company will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink's Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Brink's Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brink's Company to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Pertz purchased 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.30 per share, for a total transaction of $404,226.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,861,769 and have sold 1,560,966 shares worth $81,481,118. Corporate insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Brink's Company Company Profile

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company operates through nine segments: U.S., France, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, EMEA, Asia and Payment Services. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit (CIT), automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services.

