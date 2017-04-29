Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Position Maintained by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. continued to hold its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Brinker International worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) opened at 44.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm earned $810.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post $3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 target price on Brinker International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $136,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,404.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Valade sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $481,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,749.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,218 shares of company stock valued at $639,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

