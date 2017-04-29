Bridgeworth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,900 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 34.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. Cisco Systems also saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,727 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 212% compared to the average volume of 554 put options.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.20 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Saturday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $537,079.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. West bought 3,027 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.92 per share, for a total transaction of $102,675.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

