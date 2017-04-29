BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.28

News headlines about BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) opened at 19.45 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $416.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.0983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.59%. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 193.20%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a grantor trust. The property of the Trust consists of an overriding royalty interest (the Royalty Interest), and cash and cash equivalents held by the Trustee from time to time. The Royalty Interest entitles the Trust to a royalty on 16.4% of the lesser of the first 90,000 barrels of the average actual daily net production of crude oil and condensate per quarter from the working interest of BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc (BP Alaska) as of February 28, 1989 in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope in Alaska or the average actual daily net production of crude oil and condensate per quarter from that working interest.

