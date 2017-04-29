Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Receives News Sentiment Score of -0.09

Headlines about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bottomline Technologies earned a news sentiment score of -0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) traded up 1.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 758,244 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $881.14 million. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $64,762.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gibson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $174,981. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Receives News Sentiment Score of -0.09” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/bottomline-technologies-epay-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-09.html.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.