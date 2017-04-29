BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) traded up 0.33% on Friday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,947 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 1.64. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $426,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. First Bank & Trust increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

