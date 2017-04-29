Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Cut by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $924.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,364,681 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $881.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $820.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $656.00 and a 12-month high of $949.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.77 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 32,866 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 229% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,985 call options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.45. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.28 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Cut by Boothbay Fund Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/boothbay-fund-management-llc-sells-1926-shares-of-amazon-com-inc-amzn-updated.html.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $940.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Vetr raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $884.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.28.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.