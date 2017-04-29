BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Short Interest Update

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,342 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 1,430,595 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) opened at 84.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.90. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $86.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $365.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post $4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BOK Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $88,760.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,024.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Grauer sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $74,018.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,865.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. State Street Corp raised its position in BOK Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after buying an additional 82,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 601,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after buying an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,717,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

