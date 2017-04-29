Shares of Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also assigned Bodycote Plc an industry rank of 3 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Bodycote Plc has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bodycote Plc (BYPLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/bodycote-plc-byplf-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote Plc (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.