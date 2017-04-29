Bodycote Plc (BYPLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Zacks has also assigned Bodycote Plc an industry rank of 3 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Bodycote Plc has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $10.26.
