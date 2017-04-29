Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (BWP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.26

News stories about Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) have trended positive on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 472,352 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.75. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business earned $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.96 million. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners,

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

