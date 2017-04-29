Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (BCRH) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

News articles about Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) opened at 18.90 on Friday. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $165.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.62%.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

