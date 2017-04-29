Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ:BUFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. 825,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.53 million. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 242.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/blue-buffalo-pet-products-inc-buff-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 719.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 299.9% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 140.0% in the third quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 48.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a pet food company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under product lines, including BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.