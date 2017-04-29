Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (BGLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) remained flat at GBX 1.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,534 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.01. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing has a 52 week low of GBX 0.89 and a 52 week high of GBX 1.06.

About Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

