BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) opened at 15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $16.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

