BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (BRGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on May 26th

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) traded up 0.458% on Friday, reaching GBX 301.875. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,009 shares. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.44 and a 12 month high of GBX 303.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 307.92 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.95.

In other BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc news, insider Peter Baxter bought 5,000 shares of BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £14,300 ($18,281.77).

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

