BlackRock (BLK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target (down previously from $449.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.30.

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) traded down 1.57% during trading on Friday, reaching $384.57. 581,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.39 and a 200-day moving average of $376.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.72. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $317.60 and a 1-year high of $399.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.31. The firm earned $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post $21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $906,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 10,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.31, for a total value of $3,914,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

