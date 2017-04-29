BlackBerry Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BBRY)

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 779 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 123% compared to the average volume of 349 put options.

BBRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Vetr raised BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.77 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBRY. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $105,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $136,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,952 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $192,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) traded up 0.21% on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,272,366 shares. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.96 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The smartphone producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 93.19%. The firm earned $297 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

