Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media stories about Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Black Stone Minerals earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) traded down 1.97% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 139,275 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 0.33. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business earned $56.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. Black Stone Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $245,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 945,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,551,345.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brock Morris sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $293,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 286,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,851 shares of company stock valued at $549,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

