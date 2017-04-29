Black Knight Financial Services Inc (BKFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Financial Services Inc (NYSE:BKFS) will report $258.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Black Knight Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.7 million to $261 million. Black Knight Financial Services reported sales of $241.9 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Knight Financial Services will report full-year sales of $258.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Knight Financial Services.

Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Black Knight Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens raised Black Knight Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Knight Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) opened at 41.40 on Friday. Black Knight Financial Services has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Sanzone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $1,128,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,700 in the last 90 days. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Black Knight Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,294,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Knight Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,390,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight Financial Services by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 305,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight Financial Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Knight Financial Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight Financial Services

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

